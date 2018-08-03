Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Hayden Panettiere is having some fun!

The 28-year-old Nashville actress was spotted heading out with a mystery man after dinner at Craig’s on Thursday night (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Paniettiere

Hayden was seen strolling barefoot after the dinner, ditching her shoes and socks while heading to the car holding hands with the man as she smiled and got a little silly for the cameras.

She wore an orange and black floral dress, and hot pink socks that she later took off.

Hayden‘s fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, was not in attendance.