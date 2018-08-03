Pink Hits Back at a Headline About Cancelling Her Concert - And Justin Timberlake Defends Her Too!

Pink is defending herself.

The 38-year-old “What About Us?” pop superstar hit back after seeing a headline proclaiming “Pink‘s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Byron Bay” on Friday (August 3) on her Instagram.

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children,” she wrote.

“I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

“You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f–ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not.”

In the comments section, Justin Timberlake also jumped in to support Pink.

“I’m sorry, sis. But, I gotta jump in too…you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman,” he wrote in a long defense of the superstar.

“Thanks for the vote of confidence. It’s been a privilege to know you, sir. Congrats on your beautiful family and on the legacy you leave and continue to build. I’ll open for you anytime 🤣,” Pink wrote back.

