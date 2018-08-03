Priyanka Chopra Says Emotional Goodbye to 'Quantico' After Series Finale

Priyanka Chopra is saying goodbye to Quantico.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram after the series finale aired on Friday night (August 3) to pen an emotional note.

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies,” Priyanka wrote.

She continued, “Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!”

Make sure to check out Priyanka‘s entire post where she included Quantico throwback pics!