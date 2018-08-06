Troian Bellisario & Husband Patrick J. Adams Expecting First Child!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 August 2018 at 10:47 pm

Troian Bellisario is pregnant with her first child!

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum and her husband Patrick J. Adams are getting ready to expand their family, according to E! News.

The couple were the subject of pregnancy rumors back in May when Troian was spotted showing a tiny baby bump while on the beach.

While they haven’t confirmed the news, Troian has been laying low on social media as of late.

Troian and Patrick met back in 2009 when they were starring in a play together and tied the knot in 2016.

Congratulations Troian and Patrick!
