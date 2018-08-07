Richard Madden Gives First Glimpse Of New BBC One Series, 'Bodyguard' - Watch Trailer!

Richard Madden keeps it dapper as he attends the photo call for his new BBC One series Bodyguard held at the BFI Southbank on Monday (August 6) in London, England.

The 32-year-old actor was joined at the event by his costar Keeley Hawes, as well as writer Jed Mercurior.

The six-part drama tells the story of a heroic but volatile war veteran assigned to protect the Home Secretary whose politics run contrary to his own.

Richard plays David Budd who is now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Hawes), whose politics stand for everything he despises, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, is he actually her biggest threat?



