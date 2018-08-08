Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:48 pm

Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bennet Step Out For 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere

Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bennet Step Out For 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere

Yara Shahidi looked radiant in red at the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians!

The 18-year-old actress stepped out for the event on Tuesday night (August 7) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yara Shahidi

Yara was also joined at the event by Chloe Bennet.

Other attendees included Perrey Reeves, Lena Waithe and Kate Flannery.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on the best-selling novel, hits theaters on August 15.

FYI: Yara is wearing a Prada dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Jenny Bird earrings and a David Yurman ring. Chloe is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 01
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 02
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 03
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 04
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 05
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 06
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 07
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 08
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 09
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 10
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 11
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 12
yara shahidi crazy rich asians premiere 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chloe Bennet, Kate Flannery, Lena Waithe, Perrey Reeves, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr