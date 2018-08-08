Yara Shahidi & Chloe Bennet Step Out For 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere

Yara Shahidi looked radiant in red at the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians!

The 18-year-old actress stepped out for the event on Tuesday night (August 7) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Yara was also joined at the event by Chloe Bennet.

Other attendees included Perrey Reeves, Lena Waithe and Kate Flannery.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on the best-selling novel, hits theaters on August 15.

FYI: Yara is wearing a Prada dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Jenny Bird earrings and a David Yurman ring. Chloe is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.