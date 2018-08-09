Top Stories
Thu, 09 August 2018 at 9:35 am

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Girls Night Out with Larsa Pippen

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Girls Night Out with Larsa Pippen

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying the single life!

The 39-year-old reality star was seen looking fab while out to dinner with her pal Larsa Pippen on Wednesday night (August 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

These new photos come just days after it was revealed that Kourtney had broken up with Younes. If you missed it, here’s the reported reason why they split.

So far, Kourtney has not made any public statement about the split, while Younes has commented on the media coverage and how he’s being portrayed.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
