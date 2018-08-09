Lady Gaga Discusses Filming 'A Star Is Born' Scene Just After the Death of Her Friend Sonja

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, of A Star Is Born, are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s Fall Movie Preview!

The pair talked about their film, which hits theaters October 5, with the mag.

EW asked Gaga, “There’s a truly stunning moment with Ally singing a beautiful ballad at the Shrine in Los Angeles. Tell me a little about shooting that.”

Lady Gaga responded, “My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day. We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son… When I came back, Bradley was so gentle with me and we got through it. I performed the song. He was like, ‘You don’t have to do it again. It’s okay.’ All I ever wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

Bradley also talked about what he wants people to take away from the film, saying, “I mean, ultimately, it would be wonderful if it could impart some understanding of the human plight. I know that’s why I wanted to tell this story, so I could even help understand it myself. Also, to recognize that trauma is real, and traumatic events that occur especially early in life, if they’re not dealt with and aided, will have ramifications that go on and on and on and on.”

For more from the stars, visit EW.com.