Thu, 09 August 2018 at 4:20 pm

Macaulay Culkin Says He's 'Going to Put Some Babies' in Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin says he and his girlfriend Brenda Song are going to be having kids one of these days!

“I’m gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing,” the 37-year-old child star said on Joe Rogan‘s podcast this week.

Macaulay added, “This one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

If you missed it, check out the super cute photos of Macaulay and Brenda from last year!

