Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make It Date Night at 'A Man in Full' Premiere

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are stepping out for the night!

The married couple posed for photos on the black carpet at the premiere of the new Netflix series A Man in Full on Wednesday (April 24) held at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood.

For the premiere, the 38-year-old cookbook author wore a black and yellow polka-dot print dress while the 45-year-old EGOT winner sported a tan blazer, brown dress shirt, and black trousers.

Directed by Regina King, A Man in Full stars Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, and Lucy Liu. The show hits Netflix on May 2 – watch the trailer here!

