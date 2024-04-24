Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024 at 11:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels, & Lucy Liu Premiere New Netflix Series 'A Man In Full' in Hollywood

Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels, and Lucy Liu are stepping out for the premiere of their new Netflix series!

The three stars posed together on the black carpet at the premiere of A Man In Full on Wednesday (April 24) held at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Jon Michael Hill, Chanté Adams, Aml Ameen, Evan Roe, and Sarah Jones.

Directors Regina King and Thomas Schlamme were also in attendance along with showrunner David E. Kelley.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by the late Tom Wolfe.

A Man in Full hits Netflix on May 2.

Photos: Getty Images
