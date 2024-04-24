Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Went on Beach Vacation with Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

BFFs Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid recently enjoyed a beach vacation with their boyfriends!

While attending QVC’s Age of Possibility summit on Wednesday (April 24), Travis Kelce‘s mom Donna Kelce revealed that her son and the 34-year-old “Fortnight” singer enjoyed a couples getaway with the 29-year-old model and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Keep reading to find out more…While on the vacation, Travis, 34, sent Donna a photo of the two couples from the vacation town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. while enjoying a day at the beach, People confirms.

Donna also explained that during the couples’ beach day, Travis realized that Bradley, 49, would be appearing at the same QVC event as his mom.

When Bradley showed up in the Vegas with his Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak food truck, Donna greeted him by saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Also during the event, Donna said that while Travis wanted to attend, he was busy filming his upcoming Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

It appears that the couples went away together to celebrate two major events – the release of Taylor‘s new album The Tortured Poets Department and Gigi‘s 29th birthday, which took place on April 23.

