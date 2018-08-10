Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 12:29 pm

Demi Lovato Seeks Mental Health & Sobriety Treatment in Chicago (Report)

Demi Lovato has temporarily left rehab, but for a healthy reason.

Following her reported overdose late last month, the 25-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer was released from the hospital last weekend and has reportedly been at a rehab facility outside of California.

At the recommendation of doctors, Demi is now currently seeking additional treatment in Chicago, TMZ reports.

She flew to the city with her mom via private jet on Thursday (August 9) and landed at 2 AM on Friday.

Demi is reportedly there to visit a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness.

She’ll be there for several days before returning to her rehab facility.

ICYMI, see Demi‘s heartfelt note after leaving the hospital.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

