Demi Lovato Seeks Mental Health & Sobriety Treatment in Chicago (Report)

Demi Lovato has temporarily left rehab, but for a healthy reason.

Following her reported overdose late last month, the 25-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer was released from the hospital last weekend and has reportedly been at a rehab facility outside of California.

At the recommendation of doctors, Demi is now currently seeking additional treatment in Chicago, TMZ reports.

She flew to the city with her mom via private jet on Thursday (August 9) and landed at 2 AM on Friday.

Demi is reportedly there to visit a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness.

She’ll be there for several days before returning to her rehab facility.

