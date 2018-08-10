DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Big Sean & More Read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition' - Watch Now!

DJ Khaled, 50 Cent and Big Sean are hitting back at their haters!

The hip-hop stars all read mean tweets aloud during a Hip-Hop Edition of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Mean Tweets on Thursday night (August 9).

Stars who read their mean tweets included A$AP Rocky, Eve, Pusha-T, Remy Ma, Rae Sremmurd, Anderson .Paak, Trippie Redd, Tyler The Creator, Awkwafina, Logic, Lil Yachty, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne and T-Pain.

Watch the hip-hop stars read mean tweets below!