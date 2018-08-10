Nicki Minaj Explains All the 'Queen' Tracks - See What She Said!

Nicki Minaj dropped her latest studio album Queen one week early (stream it now), and the world is already buzzing about the songs!

The 35-year-old rapper walked through each track during her appearance on Episode 2 of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Friday (August 10).

Nicki will once again return to Beats 1 for a third episode of Queen Radio live from New York City on August 16. See what she said about each song below!

On “Majesty” with Eminem and Labrinth: “Eminem delivered on ‘Majesty,’ with what’s going to be one of the best verses in history….it’s refreshing to work with rappers who rap. I love a man who is humble enough — even when he’s that dude — to let a woman shine. Eminem, I will always love you for what you did on ‘Roman’s Revenge’ and ‘Majesty.’”

On “Barbie Dreams”: “You guys know ‘Barbie Dreams’ is not a diss, right? It’s just some funny s–t. I love them. I said things about people who I know can take a joke and won’t be emotional about it.”

On “Ganja Burn”: “That song always gives me chills…jealousy is a disease, die f–king slow.”

On “I Thought I Knew You” with The Weeknd: Nicki revealed she originally had a rapper on the track. “Once I took the rapper off the song, I loved it even more. It felt like more of an easy listen.”

On “Run & Hide”: “This song puts me in such a good f–king mood.”

On “LLC” and Jay-Z’s reaction/influence: “One of my favorites on the album — for skill, breath control, precision, wittiness and raising the bar…when Jay-Z came to the studio and I played this song, he heard the entire song and said I went hard on the third verse. I’m such a perfectionist. — because he said third and not whole record — I rewrote the whole f–king song! Shout out to Jay — he’s always been one of my hugest inspirations. He’s inspired me so much. True story, I changed my whole song because he only said third verse. It’s important to me when the greats hear it, that time was spent.”

On “Nip Tuck”: “’Nip Tuck’ is one of the realest verses I wrote for this album. Every line came from my soul, deep down inside. A true bad bitch ain’t weak or bitter. You gotta know how to be strong as f–k. And that they gon’ miss me when I’m gone. I love that song and the interlude. I might update the album and put out the whole interlude one day.”

On “Come See About Me”: “That song gets me so f–king emotional. I want to tell you what it’s about…the same person I wrote ‘Ganja Burn’ about. You hope that they’re thinking about you and hope you’re okay in this crazy world. It’s one of my favorite songs of all time. It’s so honest. This album is my baby, I can’t take it.”

On “Sir” with Future: Nicki says she’s going to update the album with another Future feature.

On “Coco Chanel” with Foxy Brown: “Shoutout to Foxy Brown, because she is just everything. She hasn’t lost it. She is still incredibly gifted and her flow is unmatched, period.”

Fan Questions:

Is it hard to stay true to yourself? Did you want to give up? Key to staying relevant?: “There’s no female rapper that people are going to wait four years for and be this excited. “People didn’t understand why I was changing my voice, doing weird faces, doing weird hairstyles. Now, everyone does it. I wouldn’t recommend anyone getting into this industry.”

Biggest supporter during hiatus? “You. You guys made me come back. Y’all was doing the up-f–king-most while I was gone.”

Which song will hype us the most? Or make us cry? “Hype song: ‘Barbie Dreams’ — when you hear it, don’t call my phone! It is what it is. I had to tap into my spiritual side, lately. That’s what queens have to do.”