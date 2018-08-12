Grant Gustin & Rick Gonzalez Bring 'The Flash' & 'Arrow' to Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Grant Gustin and Rick Gonzalez stepped out for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The co-stars hit the carpet at the event on Sunday evening (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Arrow, as well as Grant‘s show The Flash were both up for Choice Action TV Show, which was won by The Flash!

Additionally, Grant took home Choice Action TV Actor and was up for Choice Male Hottie. He and co-star Candice Patton were also nominated for Choice TV Ship!

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.