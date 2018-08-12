Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 10:44 pm

Grant Gustin & Rick Gonzalez Bring 'The Flash' & 'Arrow' to Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Grant Gustin and Rick Gonzalez stepped out for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The co-stars hit the carpet at the event on Sunday evening (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

Arrow, as well as Grant‘s show The Flash were both up for Choice Action TV Show, which was won by The Flash!

Additionally, Grant took home Choice Action TV Actor and was up for Choice Male Hottie. He and co-star Candice Patton were also nominated for Choice TV Ship!

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.
