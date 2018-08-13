Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:50 am

Idris Elba took to his Twitter account to seemingly respond to the rumors that he could be the next James Bond.

On Sunday (August 12), the 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to write, “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” which is of course, a play on 007′s famous phrase, “the name is Bond, James Bond.”

Idris also posted, “Don’t believe the HYPE…”

If you don’t know, the current Bond, Daniel Craig, is confirmed for one more film in the franchise. Daniel‘s Bond 25 will hit theaters on November 8, 2019.

