Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 1:55 pm

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are soaking up the sun during a vacation with their significant others in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The reality star sisters were joined by basketball player boyfriends Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson while hanging out by the pool on Sunday (August 12).

Kendall and the guys were all seen riding jet skis in the water.

Khloe and Tristan flaunted some PDA by the pool and the group brought along a bunch of friends to join in on the fun.

45+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in Mexico…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 01
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 02
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 03
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 04
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 05
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 06
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 07
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 08
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 09
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 10
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 11
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 12
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 13
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 14
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 15
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 16
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 17
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 18
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 19
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 20
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 21
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 22
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 23
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 24
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 25
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 26
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 27
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 28
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 29
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 30
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 31
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 32
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 33
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 34
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 35
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 36
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 37
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 38
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 39
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 40
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 41
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 42
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 43
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 44
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 45
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 46
kendall jenner khloe kardashian vacation with boyfriends 47

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ben Simmons, Bikini, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Shirtless, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr