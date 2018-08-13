Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are soaking up the sun during a vacation with their significant others in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The reality star sisters were joined by basketball player boyfriends Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson while hanging out by the pool on Sunday (August 12).

Kendall and the guys were all seen riding jet skis in the water.

Khloe and Tristan flaunted some PDA by the pool and the group brought along a bunch of friends to join in on the fun.

