Melanie Griffith Explains Why She'll Never Get Married Again

Melanie Griffith has been married four times to three different men and she says she does not plan on ever tying the knot again.

The 61-year-old actress was married twice to Don Johnson – in 1976 and then from 1989 to 1996. They have a 28-year-old daughter, Dakota, from their second marriage.

Melanie was married to Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989 and they have a 32-year-old son named Alexander. She was most recently married to Antonio Banderas from 1996 to 2015 and they are parents to a 21-year-old daughter, Stella.

“All of my husbands, my three husbands—I love them all so much, and we’re all very close,” Melanie told InStyle in a new interview.



Melanie says that she doesn’t see herself getting married again in the future. She said, “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Melanie is not going to use dating apps to find a partner. She said, “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.”

