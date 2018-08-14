14-Year-Old Singer Courtney Hadwin Wows on 'America's Got Talent' Live Show (Video)

Courtney Hadwin, one of the contestants on America’s Got Talent, is showing off her major pipes during her performance in the quarterfinals!

The 14-year-old singer wowed the judges during her first audition and earned a golden buzzer that advanced her straight to the live shows.

Courtney, who was previously a contestant on The Voice Kids UK, performed the song “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag.”

America now has all the power in who stays and goes. Fans can vote until tomorrow morning and seven out of the 12 acts will move on to the semi-finals.