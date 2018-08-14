Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 12:42 pm

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors!

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are sharing a smooch!

The 26-year-old Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress and model and the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars star were seen sharing a passionate kiss at Heathrow airport on Tuesday (August 14) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Ashley was also seen wearing a “C” necklace!

The two have long made headlines for their rumored romance ever since stepping out holding hands during what looked like a double date back in April in New York City. The two were seen hitting a spa together earlier this month.

They looked enamored with each other as they waited for a taxi outside of the airport terminal, with Cara wrapping her arm around Ashley. See the pics here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr