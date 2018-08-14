Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors!

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are sharing a smooch!

The 26-year-old Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress and model and the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars star were seen sharing a passionate kiss at Heathrow airport on Tuesday (August 14) in London, England.

Ashley was also seen wearing a “C” necklace!

The two have long made headlines for their rumored romance ever since stepping out holding hands during what looked like a double date back in April in New York City. The two were seen hitting a spa together earlier this month.

They looked enamored with each other as they waited for a taxi outside of the airport terminal, with Cara wrapping her arm around Ashley. See the pics here!