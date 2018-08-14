Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter After Alarm Goes Off

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter After Alarm Goes Off

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 2:20 am

Gerard Butler Takes a Solo Stroll in New York City!

Gerard Butler Takes a Solo Stroll in New York City!

Gerard Butler stepped out for a solo stroll through the Big Apple!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted on a walk along the Hudson River park path on Monday (August 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

A few days earlier, Gerard took to his Twitter to share a video playing basketball with friend Jamie Foxx and he was pretty good!

“Watch my brother @IAmJamieFoxx being schooled by a Scotsman. #AllStarWeekendTheMovie,” Gerard wrote.

Check out the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler takes a walk in nyc 01
gerard butler takes a walk in nyc 02
gerard butler takes a walk in nyc 03
gerard butler takes a walk in nyc 04
gerard butler takes a walk in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr