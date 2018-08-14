Gerard Butler Takes a Solo Stroll in New York City!

Gerard Butler stepped out for a solo stroll through the Big Apple!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted on a walk along the Hudson River park path on Monday (August 13) in New York City.

A few days earlier, Gerard took to his Twitter to share a video playing basketball with friend Jamie Foxx and he was pretty good!

“Watch my brother @IAmJamieFoxx being schooled by a Scotsman. #AllStarWeekendTheMovie,” Gerard wrote.

