Tim Tebow & Girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Go Instagram Official

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters finally went Instagram official for Tim Tebow ‘s birthday – TMZ

finally went Instagram official for ‘s birthday – TMZ Find out who is performing on America’s Got Talent‘s first live show – Just Jared Jr

See where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are spending time lately – Lainey Gossip

and are spending time lately – Lainey Gossip How long will Demi Lovato spend in rehab? – DListed

spend in rehab? – DListed Beyonce is taking us behind the scenes! – TooFab

is taking us behind the scenes! – TooFab Donald Trump is not happy with Omarosa – Towleroad

is not happy with – Towleroad Here’s everything you need to know about Riverdale - J-14

Blu-Ray and Digital HD Releases



Avengers: Infinity War

*SNAP*

Marvel’s grand superhero crossover event (Part 1), Avengers: Infinity War is finally here on Blu-Ray and digital HD.

The epic film follows the universe’s mightiest heroes, as they battle the ‘Mad Titan’ Thanos who is on the verge of collecting the infinity stones which threatens the lives of everyone in the universe.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is filled with action, humor, and touching moments throughout with an unforgettable ending that leaves audience wanting and wondering for more.

Bringing together actors such as Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and more, this film was a monumental achievement in story-telling as it carefully told each character’s story interwoven in a giant collision against Thanos.

The Blu-Ray comes at a great time, as the film is filled with so much that it’s hard to absorb everything the film had to offer in just one sitting.

The film is presented in a crisp 1080p format along with a DTS-HS Master Audio 7.1 lossless soundtrack. Extra features include various featurettes on the making of the movie, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and an audio commentary by the directors.

It’s safe to say that Infinity War will be permanently cemented in the entertainment zeitgeist, not only for its unforgettable ending, but it’s achievement of successfully pulling together the biggest character films of our time into one amazing sequel. This is a definite pickup for anyone who has enjoyed any Marvel film.