Sia Poses for Photos Without Covering Her Face at 'Ozark' Event

Sia poses for a photo with Jason Bateman while attending the Ozark Tastemakers Event on Tuesday (August 14) at APL in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old “Chandelier” singer put her face on display in a rare outing without her famous wig covering her face.

Jason was joined at the event by his wife Amanda Anka, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and Ozark co-star Esai Morales, among others.

Ozark is nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jason.