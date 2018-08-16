Emma Thompson Attempts to Lift a Shocked Hayley Atwell on the Red Carpet!

It looks like Emma Thompson had some fun at the premiere for her film The Children Act!

While walking the red carpet at the London, England premiere of The Children Act on Thursday (August 16), Emma spotted actress Hayley Atwell posing for photos. Emma ran up to her and attempted to lift her off the ground, much to Hayley‘s surprise!

Also seen on the red carpet that day were director Richard Eyr, Emma‘s co-star Fionn Whitehead, and actor Russell Tovey.

Check out all the photos in the gallery…