Thu, 16 August 2018 at 10:26 pm

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves on a Yacht in Miami!

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves on a Yacht in Miami!

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a day at sea with her friends!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted soaking up the sun with close friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen while hanging out on a yacht on Thursday afternoon (August 16) in Miami, Fla.

Kim showed off her super sexy curves in a skin-tight bright pink onesie as she took some pictures of her kids North, 5, and Saint, 2, (not pictured) as they played on the deck.

The night before, Kim took to Twitter to share a photo of herself, Jonathan, Larsa, and friend Dave Grutman and his wife Isabel Rangel as they hit the town.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

