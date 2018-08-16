Madonna Releases Met Gala Performance, Including New Song 'Beautiful Game' (Video)

Madonna has released the full video of her performance at the 2018 Met Gala, which took place in New York City back in May.

The legendary entertainer was the featured performer at the star-studded event, which is often referred to as the biggest night in fashion every year.

Madonna performed her hit song “Like a Prayer,” the classic song “Hallelujah,” and a new song called “Beautiful Game.”

“People tell me to shut my mouth/ That I might get burned/ Keep your beautiful lies/ ‘Cause I’m not concerned,” she sings in the new song.