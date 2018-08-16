Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 8:20 pm

Madonna Releases Met Gala Performance, Including New Song 'Beautiful Game' (Video)

Madonna Releases Met Gala Performance, Including New Song 'Beautiful Game' (Video)

Madonna has released the full video of her performance at the 2018 Met Gala, which took place in New York City back in May.

The legendary entertainer was the featured performer at the star-studded event, which is often referred to as the biggest night in fashion every year.

Madonna performed her hit song “Like a Prayer,” the classic song “Hallelujah,” and a new song called “Beautiful Game.”

“People tell me to shut my mouth/ That I might get burned/ Keep your beautiful lies/ ‘Cause I’m not concerned,” she sings in the new song.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Madonna, Met Gala, Music, Music Video, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr