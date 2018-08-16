Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Pack on the PDA Together in LA!

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are definitely getting close!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer and the 21-year-old actress and singer were spotted locking lips together while out on Thursday (August 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

The two packed on the PDA as they made their way to a Target. Hailee kept it casual in a pair of high waist jeans and a white tee paired with white Dr. Martens. Niall also looked cool and comfy in a white tee and navy shorts. See the pics here!

The two first sparked dating rumors back in February, when they were spotted at a Backstreet Boys concert together in Las Vegas.