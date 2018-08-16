Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 4:13 pm

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Pack on the PDA Together in LA!

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Pack on the PDA Together in LA!

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are definitely getting close!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer and the 21-year-old actress and singer were spotted locking lips together while out on Thursday (August 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

The two packed on the PDA as they made their way to a Target. Hailee kept it casual in a pair of high waist jeans and a white tee paired with white Dr. Martens. Niall also looked cool and comfy in a white tee and navy shorts. See the pics here!

The two first sparked dating rumors back in February, when they were spotted at a Backstreet Boys concert together in Las Vegas.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr