Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 3:31 pm

Rising Star AJ Mitchell Debuts 'Girls' Music Video - Watch Now!

Rising Star AJ Mitchell Debuts 'Girls' Music Video - Watch Now!

AJ Mitchell is making moves with his brand new “Girls” music video which you can watch exclusively right here on Just Jared!

The 17-year-old Illinois-bred rising singer-songwriter dropped the visual for his latest track on Thursday (August 16), which is featured on his brand new debut EP, Hopeful.

“I want people to dance and be able to relate to my music. Girls give me a lot to write about,” he says of the song.

AJ, who just inked a deal with Epic Records earlier this year, is set to perform at Arthur Ashe’s Kids Day on August 25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in flushing, New York.

“I guess being Hopeful has kind of been an idea in my whole journey in music so far. I started to notice my friends are all pursuing dreams; acting, singing, dancing, politics, doing stuff on social media. Kids are having a voice and people are paying attention. And well…I think it started as hoping people would be into the covers I was posting. Then I was Hopeful that people would like my music, come see me play live, and sing along to my lyrics. Putting out this music is something I’ve been Hopeful about for a while. I’m just so excited to share it with my fans and everyone,” he says.

AJ also recently posed for a RAW shoot and discussed his music career and played RAW’s Word Play. Check it out!

Watch the music video for “Girls” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
aj mitchell girls video bts 01
aj mitchell girls video bts 02
aj mitchell girls video bts 03
aj mitchell girls video bts 04
aj mitchell girls video bts 05
aj mitchell girls video bts 06
aj mitchell girls video bts 07
aj mitchell girls video bts 08
aj mitchell girls video bts 09
aj mitchell girls video bts 10
aj mitchell girls video bts 11
aj mitchell girls video bts 12
aj mitchell girls video bts 13
aj mitchell girls video bts 14
aj mitchell girls video bts 15
aj mitchell girls video bts 16
aj mitchell girls video bts 17
aj mitchell girls video bts 18
aj mitchell girls video bts 19
aj mitchell girls video bts 20
aj mitchell girls video bts 21
aj mitchell girls video bts 22
aj mitchell girls video bts 23
aj mitchell girls video bts 24
aj mitchell girls video bts 25
aj mitchell girls video bts 26
aj mitchell girls video bts 27
aj mitchell girls video bts 28
aj mitchell girls video bts 29
aj mitchell girls video bts 30
aj mitchell girls video bts 31
aj mitchell girls video bts 32
aj mitchell girls video bts 33
aj mitchell girls video bts 34
aj mitchell girls video bts 35
aj mitchell girls video bts 36
aj mitchell girls video bts 37

Photos: Epic Records
Posted to: AJ Mitchell, Exclusive, Music, Premiere, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr