Rising Star AJ Mitchell Debuts 'Girls' Music Video - Watch Now!

AJ Mitchell is making moves with his brand new “Girls” music video which you can watch exclusively right here on Just Jared!

The 17-year-old Illinois-bred rising singer-songwriter dropped the visual for his latest track on Thursday (August 16), which is featured on his brand new debut EP, Hopeful.

“I want people to dance and be able to relate to my music. Girls give me a lot to write about,” he says of the song.

AJ, who just inked a deal with Epic Records earlier this year, is set to perform at Arthur Ashe’s Kids Day on August 25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in flushing, New York.

“I guess being Hopeful has kind of been an idea in my whole journey in music so far. I started to notice my friends are all pursuing dreams; acting, singing, dancing, politics, doing stuff on social media. Kids are having a voice and people are paying attention. And well…I think it started as hoping people would be into the covers I was posting. Then I was Hopeful that people would like my music, come see me play live, and sing along to my lyrics. Putting out this music is something I’ve been Hopeful about for a while. I’m just so excited to share it with my fans and everyone,” he says.

AJ also recently posed for a RAW shoot and discussed his music career and played RAW’s Word Play. Check it out!

Watch the music video for “Girls” below!