Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 10:49 pm

Ruth Wilson Wears Yellow Plaid to 'Little Stranger' Premiere with Domhnall Gleeson

Ruth Wilson lets out a big laugh on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie The Little Stranger on Thursday (August 16) at Metrograph in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Domhnall Gleeson, 35, and their director Lenny Abrahamson.

Ruth wore a yellow plaid dress on the red carpet.

The Little Stranger follows the strange things that begin to occur after a doctor is called to visit a crumbling major. The horror film hits theaters on August 31.

Make sure to read what Showtime said about Ruth‘s exit from The Affair.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Domhnall Gleeson, Lenny Abrahamson, Ruth Wilson

