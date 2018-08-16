Ruth Wilson Wears Yellow Plaid to 'Little Stranger' Premiere with Domhnall Gleeson

Ruth Wilson lets out a big laugh on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie The Little Stranger on Thursday (August 16) at Metrograph in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Domhnall Gleeson, 35, and their director Lenny Abrahamson.

Ruth wore a yellow plaid dress on the red carpet.

The Little Stranger follows the strange things that begin to occur after a doctor is called to visit a crumbling major. The horror film hits theaters on August 31.

