Selena Gomez Names Her Favorite Song on Her Upcoming Album!

Selena Gomez is teasing new music!

The 26-year-old “Bad Liar” singer revealed that her album is done during an Instagram live session on Wednesday (August 15) – and also named her favorite song!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

“Well, my favorite song is ‘Rare.’ It’s beautiful. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. Okay, I didn’t say any names…it’s one word in a song that I like. I’m so anxious. I just want to play my music and it sounds really fun. I’m not done, but I’m basically done.”

The song’s co-writer Leland reposted the chat on Twitter: “Straight from the queen’s mouth! Can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Rare.’ One of my favorite songs I’ve ever written and she sounds so, so beautiful.”

Are you ready for Selena‘s new album?