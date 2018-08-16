'The Royals' Canceled By E! After Four Seasons, But...

The Royals has been canceled by E! after four seasons on the network, though fans shouldn’t give up hope for the show.

Lionsgate TV, the studio that produces the series, has been in talks with Pop for a possible fifth season pickup, according to Deadline.

“E! will not be moving forward with another season of The Royals, which launched in 2015 as the network’s first original scripted series. Over four seasons, The Royals took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions,” a spokesperson for E! said in a statement.

The show’s series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mark Schwahn was fired earlier this year after an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. The fourth season had already finished filming at the time.