Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Edie Falco & Son Anderson Protest McDonald's in Times Square

Edie Falco & Son Anderson Protest McDonald's in Times Square

Edie Falco and her son Anderson stand outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square for a protest on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

The Emmy-winning star joined more than 80 other activists to protest against McDonald’s and the cruel treatment of chicken in its supply chain.

“If you know about it and you still decide to eat the animals, you know, that’s between you and whatever…. But you should at least know what actually happens. This. It doesn’t just appear on your plate,” Edie said during a Facebook Live video.

Anderson added, “It’s so unfair, these animals are dying for no reason.”

The signs held be the protestors feature some unsettling images, so beware before looking at the photos.
Just Jared on Facebook
edie falco protests mcdonalds 01
edie falco protests mcdonalds 02
edie falco protests mcdonalds 03
edie falco protests mcdonalds 04
edie falco protests mcdonalds 05
edie falco protests mcdonalds 06
edie falco protests mcdonalds 07
edie falco protests mcdonalds 08
edie falco protests mcdonalds 09
edie falco protests mcdonalds 10
edie falco protests mcdonalds 11
edie falco protests mcdonalds 12
edie falco protests mcdonalds 13
edie falco protests mcdonalds 14
edie falco protests mcdonalds 15
edie falco protests mcdonalds 16
edie falco protests mcdonalds 17

Photos: Gabrielle Revere for Animal Equality
Posted to: Anderson Falco, Celebrity Babies, Edie Falco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aretha Franklin's family is planning a public viewing at the Detroit Museum - TMZ
  • This couple packed on some major PDA in Los Angeles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola has never looked hotter - TooFab
  • Fox News uses a photo of Patti LaBelle in their tribute to Aretha Franklin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dinah Jane is officially back in the music biz! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sabrina

    Cool, thumbs up!