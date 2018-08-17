Edie Falco & Son Anderson Protest McDonald's in Times Square

Edie Falco and her son Anderson stand outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square for a protest on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

The Emmy-winning star joined more than 80 other activists to protest against McDonald’s and the cruel treatment of chicken in its supply chain.

“If you know about it and you still decide to eat the animals, you know, that’s between you and whatever…. But you should at least know what actually happens. This. It doesn’t just appear on your plate,” Edie said during a Facebook Live video.

Anderson added, “It’s so unfair, these animals are dying for no reason.”

The signs held be the protestors feature some unsettling images, so beware before looking at the photos.