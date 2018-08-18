Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Priyanka Chopra to the Family!

Now that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially announced their engagement, his family is sending their love to the couple.

Nick‘s older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner both wrote messages of love on Instagram.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗,” Joe wrote.

Sophie added, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.”