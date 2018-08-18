Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 11:32 am

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Priyanka Chopra to the Family!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Priyanka Chopra to the Family!

Now that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially announced their engagement, his family is sending their love to the couple.

Nick‘s older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner both wrote messages of love on Instagram.

“I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗,” Joe wrote.

Sophie added, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande got tearful while talking about the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Joey King spills on what its like to watch her Instagram follower count skyrocket - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner just scored her first Vogue cover - TooFab
  • Jennifer Lopez explains on why she's returning to romantic comedy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • KJ Apa opened up about stepping into his The Hate U Give role - Just Jared Jr