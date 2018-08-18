Kevin Spacey's New Movie Grosses Just $126 on Opening Day

Top Stories
Kevin Spacey‘s new movie Billionaire Boys Club is in theaters now, but barely anyone is interested in seeing it.

The film opened in 10 theaters around the country on Friday (August 17) after being available on VOD for the past month.

According to THR, the movie only grossed $126 total for the full opening day. That means about 13 or 14 people went to see the movie. It’s worth noting that movies available first on VOD don’t generally gross that much in theaters, but this is an amount much lower than usual.

Spacey was accused of sexual assault by many men over the past year, but distributor Vertical Entertainment decided to release the movie anyways as it was produced years before the allegations were publicly known. The studio said, “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Jeremy Irvine, Billie Lourd, and others star in the film and Spacey plays a small, supporting role.
