Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially confirmed their engagement and they celebrated with friends and family at a “roka ceremony” in Mumbai, India.

The newly engaged couple brought their parents together at the event on Saturday (August 18), marking the first time that their families have met.

Nick and Priyanka shared photos on Instagram that showed them participating in a Hindu prayer ceremony known as a puja, in which a priest asks the gods to bless the couple.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

Nick added, “Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter.”

FYI: Priyanka is wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture suit.