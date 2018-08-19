'The Originals' Star Claire Holt & Andrew Joblon Are Married!

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon are married!

The 30-year-old The Originals actress and the real estate executive revealed the exciting news on Sunday evening (August 19) with beautiful pictures from their nuptials.

Claire and Andrew had their ceremony one day prior (August 18).

“8.18.18 ❤️,” Claire captioned a photo of the two together surrounded by flowers. Andrew also posted a picture from the ceremony on his Instagram. The couple’s dog, Teddy, also joined them in the picture!

The two announced their engagement in December of 2017. “My heart is so full,” she gushed at the time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!