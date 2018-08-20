Lauren Conrad Will Not Be Part of 'The Hills' Reboot

One familiar face will not be returning to The Hills.

The original queen of The Hills Lauren Conrad will not be coming back for the reality show’s reboot series.

After it was announced at the 2018 MTV VMAs that The Hills would be coming back, it has been reported that the 32-year-old fashion designer has no plans on returning to the show.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told People. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

Lauren starred on the show from 2006 to 2009, before leaving a year before The Hills final season.

Since leaving the show, Lauren has built her own fashion career while also becoming a mom to son Liam whom she welcomed in July 2017 with husband William Tell.

The Hills: New Beginnings reboot is set to return to MTV in early 2019 with returning stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Audrina Patridge.