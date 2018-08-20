Shawn Mendes Gets Soakin' Wet During VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Shawn Mendes is drenched with water while performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer was the first performer of the night and he performed his hit single “In My Blood.” At the end of the song, he stood in the middle of a rain shower and his white shirt become see-through!

Shawn‘s video for “In My Blood” is nominated for three awards tonight – Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Direction.

FYI: Shawn is wearing an AllSaints sleeveless shirt.