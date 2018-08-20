Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:45 pm

Shawn Mendes Wears Dual-Colored Blazer to MTV VMAs 2018!

Shawn Mendes goes for a bold look while wearing a dual-colored blazer on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer is set to perform his song “In My Blood” during the show and his video for the song is nominated for three awards – Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Direction.

Make sure to tune in at 9pm because Shawn warned his fans that he’ll be performing at the top of the show!
