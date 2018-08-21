Top Stories
Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 11:03 am

Chris Hemsworth Isn't a Fan of One of His Marvel Movies: 'Meh'

Chris Hemsworth just called Thor: The Dark World, the second Thor movie in the Marvel franchise, “meh.”

The 35-year-old actor made the statement about his superhero film in his GQ magazine cover story.

“The first [Thor] is good, the second one is meh,” Chris said in the mag. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.”

The 2013 movie received a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the original 2011 Thor received a 77% rating and 2017′s Thor: Ragnarok received a 92% rating.
