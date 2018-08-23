Chrissy Teigen Would Do 'Real Housewives' But Has One Stipulation

Chrissy Teigen would agree to be on the Real Housewives…but she has one major concern!

The 32-year-old cookbook author and model posted a tweet explaining her position, saying, “I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract i don’t have to do reunions.”

Chrissy continued, “I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours.”

WOULD YOU LIKE to see Chrissy Teigen on as a Real Housewife?? Sound off in the comments!