Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest &amp; Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 2:46 pm

Chrissy Teigen Would Do 'Real Housewives' But Has One Stipulation

Chrissy Teigen Would Do 'Real Housewives' But Has One Stipulation

Chrissy Teigen would agree to be on the Real Housewives…but she has one major concern!

The 32-year-old cookbook author and model posted a tweet explaining her position, saying, “I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract i don’t have to do reunions.”

Chrissy continued, “I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours.”

WOULD YOU LIKE to see Chrissy Teigen on as a Real Housewife?? Sound off in the comments!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B shares another sneak peek at daughter Kulture - TMZ
  • Check out the trailer for Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristie Alley gets questioned about Scientology on Celebrity Big Brother - TooFab
  • Pose star Indya Moore just signed a modeling contract - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Debby Ryan is responding to the new backlash from her new show - Just Jared Jr