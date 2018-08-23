Dakota Johnson's New 'Suspiria' Trailer Is So Eerie - Watch Now!

Dakota Johnson stars in the brand new trailer for Suspiria.

Here’s a synopsis for the horror flick: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Mia Goth, Jessica Harper and Chloë Grace Moretz also star in the film, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film is opening in New York and Los Angeles theaters on October 26, and expanding nationwide on November 2.