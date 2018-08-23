Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 9:48 am

Dakota Johnson's New 'Suspiria' Trailer Is So Eerie - Watch Now!

Dakota Johnson stars in the brand new trailer for Suspiria.

Here’s a synopsis for the horror flick: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Tilda Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Mia Goth, Jessica Harper and Chloë Grace Moretz also star in the film, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film is opening in New York and Los Angeles theaters on October 26, and expanding nationwide on November 2.
Credit: Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
