Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 1:13 am

Scott Eastwood is opening up like never before in a new episode of his podcast Live Life Better.

In the latest episode, Scott has a discussion with sex and relationship expert Emily Morse, who is also a doctor of human sexuality.

Scott makes many confessions about his sex life throughout the 85 minute interview. Some of the things that he brings up are his active sex life, his relationship status, his thoughts on condoms and male birth control, being experienced at a young age, and how he feels about women who squirt.

We recapped all the highlights from the interview in this post!

Click through the slideshow for all of Scott Eastwood’s confessions…
Photos: Getty
