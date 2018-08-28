Audrina Patridge & Stephanie Pratt Kick Off Filming for 'The Hills' Reboot

Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt share a cute moment while filming a scene for The Hills: New Beginnings on Tuesday afternoon (August 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The reboot of the popular MTV series will reunite original cast members from The Hills along with their children, new significant others, and more.

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not returning for the new episodes, which will premiere in 2019.

The cast got together at the MTV Video Music Awards last week in New York City to announce that the show is coming back.