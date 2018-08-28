Christina Aguilera Speaks About Being Pitted Against Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera is recalling a time when she was made out to have a “rivalry” with Britney Spears.

During her Cosmopolitan magazine cover story (which you can check out here), she was asked about the makeover she underwent before her 2002 album Stripped. If you don’t remember, Christina would often rock black and platinum blonde stripped hair, show her piercings, and more.

Christina said about the flack she received for the makeover, “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Check out some photos of Christina during her Stripped era…