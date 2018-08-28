Top Stories
Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

Did Ed Sheeran Marry Cherry Seaborn? This Interview Has Fans Talking!

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

EJ Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of Friend Lyric McHenry

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals Why She Didn't Confirm Her Pregnancy for Months

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 11:29 am

Christina Aguilera Speaks About Being Pitted Against Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera Speaks About Being Pitted Against Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera is recalling a time when she was made out to have a “rivalry” with Britney Spears.

During her Cosmopolitan magazine cover story (which you can check out here), she was asked about the makeover she underwent before her 2002 album Stripped. If you don’t remember, Christina would often rock black and platinum blonde stripped hair, show her piercings, and more.

Christina said about the flack she received for the makeover, “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Check out some photos of Christina during her Stripped era…
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera stipped 2002 01
christina aguilera stipped 2002 02
christina aguilera stipped 2002 03
christina aguilera stipped 2002 04
christina aguilera stipped 2002 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner is selling a property she bought only 10 months ago - TMZ
  • Lana Condor is freaking out about The Rock tweeting her - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale is showing off her bikini body - TooFab
  • John Goodman is breaking his silence on Roseanne Barr - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes won big at the MMVAs- Just Jared Jr