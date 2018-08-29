Cara Delevingne Wears Her Hair in Long Braids for Outing

Cara Delevingne arrives in style for an afternoon meeting on Wednesday (August 29) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old model turned actress wore her hair in two long braids while going business casual in a black blazer and short-shorts for her outing.

The day before, Cara was spotted stepping out to do some shopping with close friend and rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson.

Earlier this month, Cara celebrated her 26th birthday with tons of friends including Ashley, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller.