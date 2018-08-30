Henry Cavill Hosts 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Beijing Midnight Fan Screening!

Henry Cavill is all smiles as he hits the stage to speak at the special midnight fan screening of his hit film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held at the Wanda CBD Cinema on Thursday (August 30) in Beijing, China.

The 35-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-star Simon Pegg, as well as writer-director Christopher McQuarrie as they all introduced the flick to the audience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

The day before, Henry and Simon were joined by their leading star Tom Cruise at the Chinese premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The sixth episode of the franchise so far has earned roughly $538 million in worldwide box office returns. The film is scheduled for release in Chinese cinemas on August 31!