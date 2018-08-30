Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 3:23 pm

Henry Cavill Hosts 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Beijing Midnight Fan Screening!

Henry Cavill is all smiles as he hits the stage to speak at the special midnight fan screening of his hit film Mission: Impossible – Fallout held at the Wanda CBD Cinema on Thursday (August 30) in Beijing, China.

The 35-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-star Simon Pegg, as well as writer-director Christopher McQuarrie as they all introduced the flick to the audience.

The day before, Henry and Simon were joined by their leading star Tom Cruise at the Chinese premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The sixth episode of the franchise so far has earned roughly $538 million in worldwide box office returns. The film is scheduled for release in Chinese cinemas on August 31!
Photos: Getty
