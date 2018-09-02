Christina Grimmie's Mom Tina Passes Away, Loses Battle with Cancer

Christina Grimmie‘s mom Tina, aka Mama Grimmie, has sadly passed away.

The mother of the late singer lost her battle to cancer after fighting the disease for many years.

“We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as ‘Mama Grimmie’ to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely. 💚,” her family said in a statement through the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side,” the statement continues. “While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”