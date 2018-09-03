Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Host a Pet Adoption Event

Kate Upton and baseball player husband Justin Verlander meet a cute dog while hosting the fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event on Sunday (September 2) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tex.

The event took place before Justin‘s game with the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kate and Justin have adopted dogs of their own, and frequently visit shelters around the country to promote dog adoption. The married couple partnered with Wins for Warriors Foundation and Astro’s Dog Day for the event, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“Justin and I are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the Grand Slam Adoption Event today. We hope anyone considering adding a pet to their family visits their local shelter to save a life,” Kate said at the event.

Go to GrandSlamAdoption.com for info on how you can help the cause.