Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 3:04 pm

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Host a Pet Adoption Event

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Host a Pet Adoption Event

Kate Upton and baseball player husband Justin Verlander meet a cute dog while hosting the fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event on Sunday (September 2) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tex.

The event took place before Justin‘s game with the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kate and Justin have adopted dogs of their own, and frequently visit shelters around the country to promote dog adoption. The married couple partnered with Wins for Warriors Foundation and Astro’s Dog Day for the event, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Justin and I are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the Grand Slam Adoption Event today. We hope anyone considering adding a pet to their family visits their local shelter to save a life,” Kate said at the event.

Go to GrandSlamAdoption.com for info on how you can help the cause.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton justin verlander adoption event 01
kate upton justin verlander adoption event 02
kate upton justin verlander adoption event 03
kate upton justin verlander adoption event 04
kate upton justin verlander adoption event 05

Photos: Trisha LaCoste
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr